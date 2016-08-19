SSAC unveils number of applicants to vacant places of universities

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Specialty selection to the vacant places of Azerbaijan's higher educational institutions and specialized secondary educational institutions at complete secondary (11-year) education base is continuing.

Report was told at the State Student Admission Commission, according to the information to August 19, 10:15 am, 518 applicants to I-V specialty groups of higher educational institutions as well as to the specialized secondary education institutions have already confirmed the specialties by including them in the electronic applications. 745 applicants selected the specialties, but didn't confirm the applications.

According to the information, 16 979 applicants to the specialized secondary education institutions have confirmed their applications, while 1 855 failed to confirm.

Notably, selection of specialties ends on August 19 at 23:59 pm. The applicants must confirm their selection applications till the mentioned date in order to participate in the competition. Otherwise, they will not be able to take part in the competition.