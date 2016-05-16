SSAC creates Appeal Commission on entrance examination for graduates of previous years

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Appeal Commission has been established for consideration of applicants' requests in regard with test items of II and III specialty groups, used in the entrance examination for graduates of previous years by the State Student Admission Commission (SSAC) on May 15.

Report was told in the commission.

Appeal Commission act in Abdulvahab Salamzade Street, 28, Baku city (in the building of Baku Asia University).

Applicants may appeal to the commission today presenting their original identity cards from 10:00 until 17:00 local time.

Notably, SSAC's website and page on social network will post questionnaires and explanation of the tests used in the examination.