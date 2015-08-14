 Top
    ​Specialization selection to vacant places in higher education institutions in Azerbaijan starts

    16,88% of the plan available for public and private higher education institutions remained vacant

    Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Specialization selection to vacant places in higher education institutions starts . Report informs, it will continue till August 19. At the same time, the college entrance process on the basis of 11 years of education will be carried out as well.

    The list of vacant places of higher education institutions was published in the 8th "Abiturient" magazine.

    At the same time, those, who entered the educational institution, must register by submitting their documents from August 14 to 24. Refusal of registration in this period will be regarded as being rejecting specialization and his admission order won't be sent to universities.

