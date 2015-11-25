Space satellites may be produced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'As space industry develops in Azerbaijan, production of space satellites in our country is not excluded.'

Report was told by Tofig Suleymanov, Professor, Doctor of Technical Science, First Deputy Director General of National Aerospace Agency (NAA) of Azerbaijani Defense Industry Ministry.

Stating management of satellites of Azerbaijan by local specialists, Professor emphasized participation increase of local specialists in development of space industry with improvement of space industry.

T.Suleymanov told about personnel training in this field and mentioned the Faculty of Aerospace in National Aviation Academy.

Personnel development is required as technology renews. Deputy Director says.

The Agency is a member of Islamic Organization for Space Issues, T.Suleymanov mentioned.