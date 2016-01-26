 Top
    Close photo mode

    Some universities may be combined in Azerbaijan

    'Continuation of process is not excepted'

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Continuation of combining process of some higher educational institutions in the future is not excepted.'

    Report informs, Deputy Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov said.

    J.Bayramov said that in the framework of this process, last year Azerbaijan Teachers' Institute and Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University have been combined: 'As well as several branches of Azerbaijan Teachers' Institute had been liquidated. Branch of Azerbaijan Teachers' Institute in Mingachevir and Mingachevir Polytechnic Institute combined under name of Mingachevir State University.' 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi