"Shining star of the Caucasus - Azerbaijan” book published in Hungarian

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The “Shining star of the Caucasus - Azerbaijan” book, co-authored by famous Hungarian scientist, Dr. Borbala Obrusanszky and chairman of the Public Union “Recognition of Genocide Truths” Jeyhun Alakbarov, has been published in Hungarian language, Report informs.

The book features full information about Azerbaijan`s culture, tourism, history, economy and its role in the world.

Research advisor of the book is chairman of the Hungary-Azerbaijan Brotherhood Society Ramiz Amirli, editors are Azerbaijani Ambassador to Hungary, professor Vilayat Guliyev and member of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Journalists Union, journalist Elnur Elturk.

360-page book`s editorial team also include member of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Journalists Union, journalist Ali Zulfugaroglu and Hungarian scientists.