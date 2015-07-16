Astrophysical Observatory: New moon sighted in Azerbaijani territory

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the moon was renewed at 06.25 a.m. Baku time in Azerbaijani territory.

Report was told by Vagif Khalilov, scientific secretary of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after NasraddinTusi.

He said that a new moon will be seen on the night of July 17 to 18: "It is hard to say the exact time of the appearance of the moon, due to different venues. Moon will be visible to the naked eye."

The beginning and end of the holy month of Ramadan is determined by the appearance of the moon. The moon that is visible before or after sundown, means the end of the month and the start of a new month. The appearance of the moon is an evidence for the next day to be holiday.