Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Series of trainings to be held in Azerbaijan for environmental education teachers at the Ministry of Education’s child and youth development centres, Report informs.

The trainings will be held in Guba on 3-5 October 2018, in Lankaran - 8-10 October and in Baku - 15-19 October.

This initiative is part of the project on “Environmental Education for Sustainable Development” implemented by UNICEF and the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is aligned with the National Strategy for the Protection and Sustainable Use of Biological Diversity in Azerbaijan for 2017-2020.

Out of school environmental education curriculum will be developed based on the modern standards and sustainable development goals adopted by the world leaders in September 2015.New teaching methods will cover the best international practicesandimprove knowledge of children of different age groups about the subject.

An advocacy and communication campaign will be held in Baku to draw attention of society to environmental problems. As part of this campaign, adocumentary film contest among school children of 6-9 classes has been announced. Winners of the contest will be identified based onthe best filming of the problems of air pollution, climate change, ineffective use of natural resources, increase of droughts, deforestation, decrease of potable water, etc.

Award ceremony with participation of UNICEF and the Ministry of Education high level representatives will be held on 21 November.