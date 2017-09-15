Foreign Ministry Secretary General: France works to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ “This morning I met with President Ilham Aliyev. At the meeting, I said that, as co-chair country, France is working to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. So we try to fulfill our mediating mission”.

Report informs, the Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of French Republic Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne told reporters.

He noted that in connection with this they keep in touch with French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Stefan Visconti: “As you know, Ambassador Visconti represents France in the OSCE Minsk Group. The Co-Chairs properly carry out their work. These works continue. Soon in New York, within the framework of the UN General Assembly, it is planned to hold a meeting at the level of foreign ministers. Perhaps, in the future there will be a meeting at a higher level. France is always attentive to this process”.