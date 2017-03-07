SEC Chairwoman: Exam prices fixed by Tariff Council also refers to this year

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Exam prices determined by Tariff Council also refers to 2017.”

Report informs, head of State Exam Center Board of Directors Maleyka Abbaszade told in her statement to reporters.

According to her, Tariff Council will revise prices in case of any change: “It means more complex exams may entangle higher prices or some prices may simply change”.

M. Abbaszade noted that regulation of prices is a constant process: “Tariff Council will trace this”.

Chairperson also told that some people make fun of admission exams: “There are some people who register every year but never attend exams. Sometime they come, sometime they don’t. Some people with irresponsible approach consider exam as entertainment. Hopefully made decisions will eliminate this negligence”.