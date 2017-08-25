SEC appeals to applicants collecting over 600 points

© Report

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Exam Center (SEC) has appealed to the applicants collecting over 600 points.

Report informs citing the SEC, a number of events are held for several years in order to study, spread and publicize the experience of young people who have been admitted to higher education institutions collecting high scores.

It was noted that the tradition will continue this year, too. Thus, a section of abiturient.az website was dedicated to the applicants collecting 600 and over points to make the information more accessible to the public.

Applicants collecting over 600 points may fill in a questionnaire form using Case number and Personal Cabinet user name at abiturient.az.