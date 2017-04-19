Scientists awarded Nizami Ganjavi Gold Medal named

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ April 19 meeting of the Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has declared results of the contest "Nizami Ganjavi Gold Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs citing the ANAS press service, ANAS President, Academician Akif Alizade said that according to the Presidential order dated June 27, 2014, the Academy was empowered to award the aforesaid medal.

According to the results, ANAS corresponding member Nargiz Pashayeva awarded gold medal for exceptional services in establishment of Nizami Ganjavi Scientific Center of Azerbaijan and Caucasian Studies at Oxford University and ensuring effective activity, which is an important international project in the field of science and education in Azerbaijan during the years of independence as well as British Head of the Nizami Ganjavi Scientific Center of Azerbaijan and Caucasian Studies at Oxford University, professor Robert Hoyland for special support to science-based study of Azerbaijan's cultural and historical heritage in the global scale.

ANAS Presidium adopted a decision to award mentioned scientists medals and $ 10 000 cash prize each.