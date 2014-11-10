Science Festival holds in Baku

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/"Baku Science Festival-2014" organized by National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) with the support of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Communications and High Technologies and Baku City Executive Power is being held in Baku. Report informs, ANAS president Akif Alizada made a speech at the opening ceremony.

The Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ali Abbasov, Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov, ANAS vice-president, MP Isa Habibbayli and scientists, representatives of the community attend the event.

The scientists' academic achievements accepted around the world will be demonstrated in the festival. Young scientists' performances in different fields of science, reviewing of creative workshops and interactive exhibitions, excursions, competitions, reports about the new scientific achievements, interesting scientific shows, scientific and popular films about academic institutions and organizations are considered to present. The latest scientific technology and innovative achievements will also be presented in the event. The secondary and higher education institutions in the country, as well as, institutions and organizations of the Academy will present their research results.

State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic and "Azercell Telecom" are the sponsors of the event.