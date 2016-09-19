Rovnag Abdullayev congratulates three brothers selected BHOS

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ In a solemn ceremony at the BHOS on the occasion of 'September 15 - A Day of Knowledge', SOCAR President, MP Rovnag Abdullayev has congratulated twin brothers - Nurlan Nazaraliyev and Ravan Nazaraliyev, who admitted to the Process automation engineering specialization of the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) in 2016-2017 academic year.

Report informs citing the Public relations department of the BHOS, SOCAR President congratulated the brothers both on becoming students at the BHOS and awarding Presidential scholarship in accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on awarding Presidential scholarship the students, entering higher institutions in 2016/2017 academic year as well as wished them success.

Also, Rovnag Abdullayev congratulated the twins' older brother - 4th-year student at the BHOS Oil and gas engineering specialization Rashad Nazaraliyev for yielding high results during 2015/2016 academic year and awarding Student of the Year by Heriot-Watt University.

Notably, during this year's entrance exams, two brothers Nurlan Nazaraliyev have got 685 points, Ravan Nazaraliyev 700 points and selected Process automation engineering specialization at the BHOS and become students of the higher school. The twins' brother Rashad Nazaraliyev is also studying at the BHOS Oil and gas engineering specialization and is a student of the 4th year. Rashad Nazaraliyev was admitted to the BHOS scoring 677 points.