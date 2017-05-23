Romanian deputy minister: We will conclude several agreements with Azerbaijani universities - INTERVIEW

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Report News Agency presents an interview with the Deputy Minister of National Education of Romania Mr. Gigel Paraschiv:

- Mr. Paraschiv, how could You generally evaluate the relations between Azerbaijan and Romania in educational area? Are you satisfied with the level of cooperation?

- First of all, allow me to thank the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education for inviting us to make an official visit in Baku aiming at identifying and exploring, together with our colleagues from the Romanian and Azerbaijani universities, the opportunities for enhancing our educational cooperation.

The Strategic Partnership between Romania and Azerbaijan is an expression of our excellent political dialogue and provides us with a solid framework for developing the bilateral cooperation in all areas, including in education. There are increasingly strong and complex links between universities in Romania and Azerbaijan and I think there is still great scope for developing bilateral beneficial projects in the field of education. This framework of cooperation is extended by the European Union’s programs, such as Erasmus+ and the Eastern Partnership, which offer us a whole range of possibilities to further deepen the good relations between our countries.

- What are your expectations from the first Azerbaijan-Romania educational forum which will took place on 24-25 May in Baku?

- The 25th anniversary of our bilateral relations this coming June marks an important moment for reflection on the perspectives of deepening our cooperation. Our visit in Baku will be an opportunity to underline our growing political convergences on educational themes and explore the scope for further collaboration. The Azerbaijan-Romania University Forum to be held on 24 May in Baku – which is in itself a premiere for our bilateral cooperation – comes very timely. On one hand, we are now at a symbolic juncture, as 2017 is an anniversary year for our countries, as I have mentioned before. On the other hand, we feel that it is high time to reach a new, higher stage in the bilateral cooperation on education matters.

We have seen over the years, and I am happy about this fact, a growing interest of the Romanian universities for establishing partnerships and scientific projects with the Azerbaijani higher education institutions. The Forum organized by our hosts from the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan will be an excellent occasion for exchanging best practices in reforming educational systems in our countries, with a focus on adapting to a dynamic labor market.

- What makes Romanian education system different from other countries? Why should foreign students study in Romanian educational facilities?

- Romania offers a wide variety of study programs and provides educational services at a high and competitive level – equally with respect to learning, teaching and practice. The quality of our educational system is further demonstrated by the scientific contributions made by our graduates in several fields like biology, chemistry, physics, aerial navigations, mathematics, as well as law, linguistics or economics. The recognition across European Union of the diplomas issued by Romanian institution adds to the attractivity of our educational system.

The specifics of our economy – such our diverse industrial traditions - are reflected also in our educational system. We have study programs in niche fields, such as oil and gas, mining, navigation and maritime studies, which offer a relevant learning experience, deeply connected with the labor market requirements of highly trained specialists.

I would also like to highlight our strong medical school, very attractive for foreign students, offering programs in Romanian, English or French and even Hungarian, thus increasing the employability of the graduates. The specialists in medicine which followed a Romanian study program are highly valued across the world; in turn, this is reflected in the increasing demand of foreign students to be accepted in Romanian medical universities.

Moreover, our educational system is very open to the foreign students wishing to continue their studies in Romania. The living conditions are welcoming, the campuses being modern and attractive for the youth. Our universities have created a tradition of welcoming foreign students, thus having well developed international departments. The variety of study programs, as well as the languages of teaching are strong advantages of the Romanian universities. In addition, Romania has a vibrant student life, fostering community involvement through projects and programs developed by student organizations.

- As it is known, Romanian MFA in collaboration the Ministry of Education provides scholarships to study in Romania. How many Azerbaijani students used this opportunity so far and does Romanian government plan to allocate separate scholarship slots for Azerbaijani students?

- The cooperation between our Ministries of Education includes also the allocation of scholarships for Azerbaijani students wishing to continue their studies in Romania. So far, we have had each year applicants from Azerbaijan for the Romanian scholarships offered by our Ministry of Education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economy. We are pleased to notice the growing interest of the Azerbaijani citizens in our scholarship offer, as well as in establishing new partnerships between our universities. All these constitute new opportunities for students’ and teachers’ mobilities.

I think we need to do more to inform the Azerbaijani potential candidates about the diverse educational offer of the Romanian universities. We have also excellent study programmes on international relations, political science, marketing, communication and public relations, management, which can arise interest from the Azerbaijani students and also from the educational and economic environment of Azerbaijan. Currently, we are pleased to notice that the Azerbaijani candidates are increasingly diversifying their options for studies, helping thus expand the bonds between our universities.

- Are the other common projects in educational area expected between Azerbaijan and Romania?

- During the upcoming visit, our universities and their Azerbaijani counterparts will conclude several agreements of cooperation regarding academic mobilities, sharing of best practices and teaching experiences in the fields as diverse as oil and gas, administrative sciences or physical education and sports.

I am confident that, together with our Azerbaijani counterparts, we can further develop and enhance our cooperation. We are always interested to capitalize the existing projects of cooperation between Romania and Azerbaijan and also to identify together new partnerships that could help building a stronger, ever solid bond between our countries. The “education diplomacy” is a tool that we are happy to use in supporting the traditional friendship with the Azerbaijani people.