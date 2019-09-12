Results of final examinations on September 8 unveiled

On September 8, the first stage of the final exam on the general secondary education and the results of the final exams for the full secondary school were announced.

Report informs citing the State Examination Centre that the exam participants can also find out about the results by sending a "job number" to 7727 via mobile operators (Azercell, Bakcell, Nar, Naxtel).

Information about results, as well as a graphical representation of the answer sheets is also available on SEC's website.

Notably, on September 8, 2019, the CEC held additional exams in Baku and Ganja for those who were unable to attend the final exams this year.

Students who have passed the 1st stage of the Grade 9 exams, as well as the students who passed the Grade 11 exams, can see the results by clicking the link below:

http://eservices.dim.gov.az/2019/netorta/?frm=egov