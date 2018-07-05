Results of final exam held on July 3 announced

© Report

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ / The State Examination Center (SEC) has disclosed the results of a centralized final examination for graduates (9th and 11th grades) of special-purpose secondary schools in Baku and secondary schools in Shamkir, Gedabey, Agstafa, Gazakh, Tovuz, Mingachevir, Balakan, Zagatala, Qakh, Yardimli, Jalilabad, Masalli, Lerik, Goychay, Agdash, Ujar, Ismayilli, Gobustan, Agjabedi, Fizuli, Beylagan, Salyan, Neftchala, Hajigabul, Gusar, Guba, Siyazan, and Khizi districts.

The schoolchildren who participated in the exam can get acquainted with the graphic representation of the response card and the results on the website of the structure. In addition, the results can be found by sending a working number to 7727 from mobile operators (Azercell, Bakcell, Nar).

In the examinations for 9th grade 32,795 students were enrolled, of whom 766 did not attend the exam, two students were suspended from the exam due to a violation of the rules. In the exams for the 11th grade, 24,830 students were enrolled, of which 692 people did not attend the exam, 36 students were suspended from the exam due to violation of the rules.

Notably, appeal commission established to consider appeals in connection with the results of the exam operates at the address: Baku, Nasimi district, A. Salamzade str., 28 (building of the former "Asia" University). Students can appeal to the Appeals Commission on July 6-9 from 10:00 to 17:00, with original and a copy of their identity card.