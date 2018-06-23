Results of contest for admission to master's degree announced

© Report

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ The State Examination Center (SEC) placed results of competition for master's degree programs of higher educational institutions and ANAS for the 2018/2019 academic year.

Report was told in SEC, bachelors can learn about the results of the exam by sending a "work number" to 7727 via mobile operators (Azercell, Bakcell, Nar).

The list of admissions will be published in the 5th edition of ‘Magistr’.

According to the results of the contest, 6388 out of 7293 bachelors who participated in the selection process were admitted to magistracy of the higher educational institutions. 2257 people will be enrolled in the state order and 4131 of them will get paid education. 4101 of them are graduates of higher education institutions and 2287 graduates of the previous years.

Those admitted to master's degrees of higher education institutions must register the required documents from June 28 to July 11, 2018 (except Saturdays and Sundays) by submitting them to a higher education institution where they are accepted. Bachelors who do not submit documents in the mentioned period will be excluded from the list of admissions.