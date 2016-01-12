Results of ANAS doctoral degree exams announced: one candidate got 7,5 score in IELTS

Baku. 12 January.REPORT.AZ/ Results of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) doctoral degree exams were announced.

Report was told by Aminagha Sadigov, Head of Science and Education Department of ANAS Presidium Apparatus, 97 persons submitting document to 93 places, approved for doctoral degree on PhD program, participated in exams.

According to him, 81 people was successful and admitted for doctoral degree.

Sadigov said that admission process is still ongoing for candidate for a degree and applicants were heard at scientific councils.

He also commented on opinions regarding difficult requirements for foreign language exams. Department Head emphasized that results were better than expectations: 'There are candidates, who got 7,5, 7, 6,5 scores, most of them got 6 scores in IELTS as well as 80, 90, 100 scores in TOEFL. Main thing is that during this admission, we could apply same requirements for all applicants without exception. We have created trust in youth.'

Notably, during test exams 50 questions, presented to candidates were assessed with 2 points. From this year, candidates should got at least 80 scores in TOEFL or 6,5 scores in IELTS, during exams for doctoral degree applicants should got at least 100 scores in TOEFL or 7 scores in IELTS.