    Registration of the admitted applicants and bachelors ends - UPDATED

    Registration has complete today at 17:00 Baku time
    Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Registration period has ended for the applicants, admitted to the higher education institutions of Azerbaijan (after the first stage) and bachelors to vacant seats at master's program.

    Report informs, registration ended today at 17:00.

    The State Exam Center stated that non-registration of the applicants will be regarded as a refusal to educate on the selected specialty.

