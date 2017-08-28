Registration of the admitted applicants and bachelors ends - UPDATED

© Report

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ Registration period has ended for the applicants, admitted to the higher education institutions (after the first stage) and bachelors to vacant seats at master's program.

Report informs citing the State Exam Center, applicants, admitted to the higher education institutions and bachelors must register until August 28 at 17:00 by submitting their documents to the educational institution they entered and register.

Admitted applicants can get information on the list of required documents from higher education institution.

Non-registration of the applicants will be regarded as a refusal to educate on the selected specialty.

Notably, registration of the applicants admitted to the vacant seats of the higher education institutions will continue until August 31.