Rector of Tyumen Industrial University visited BHOS

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Tyumen State Oil and Gas University (TSOGU) Oleg Novoselov, Head of TSOGU’s Marketing Department Valery Gut and Russian businessman, Deputy of Tyumen Oblast Duma Eduard Omarov visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, Deputy Head of Environmental Department of SOCAR, professor Aflatun Gasanov also attended the meeting. Welcoming the guests, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov dwelled on development of BHOS, achievements attained within a short period of time, teaching process and conditions created for education and training of highly qualified specialists for oil and gas industry. He informed the quests about of the BHOS growing international cooperation including partnership with leading companies and universities around the world and invited TSOGU’ students to visit BHOS.

TSOGU Rector Oleg Novoselov expressed his gratitude for the meeting and profound interest towards building mutually beneficial cooperation relationships. He told about history of TSOGU, the university academic programs and TSOGU’ cooperation with Russian and foreign companies and enterprises operating in the oil and gas sector.

At the meeting, Memorandum of Understanding between Baku Higher Oil School and Tyumen State Oil and Gas University was signed. The memorandum implies, among others, joint activities in various fields of education, organization of forums, conferences, scientific and research projects, and exchange of teaching and scientific materials on specific subjects.

Tyumen State Oil and Gas University is one of the largest scientific and educational complexes of Russia. It offers all education levels from the general secondary, secondary professional and higher education (specialist program, bachelor's degree, Master's degree program) to postgraduate study and doctoral studies as well as the program of professional development and retraining of personnel.