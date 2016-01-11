Reception of documents for master degree announced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ In February this year, reception of documents for master's level will be held.

Report informs referring to State Students Admission Commission (SSAC), entrance exam will be held in two stages this year, too.

First stage of exam is planned to be held in March of 2016, second stage in May. At first stage, holders of bachelor's degree will take test exam on logical thinking, foreign language and computer science.

In first stage of exams, both multiple choice and open test tasks will be included into test blocs on logical thinking, foreign language and computer science. Relevant samples will be presented in 2nd number of 'Magistr' special edition.

According to entrance rules, bachelors, which results in first stage of exam meets requirements defined by SSAC will gain right to participate in the second stage.