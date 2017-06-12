Prospective student who earned 700 points: “Baku Higher Oil School has everything I want for my higher education”

© BANM

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Khalida Aliyeva who scored 700 points during 2017/2018 academic year entrance exam which is the highest points of State Examination Center (SEC) has answered questions of public relations department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

"Report" presents the interview:

Khalida Aliyeva was born on January 6, 2000 in Lenkeran town. She began her primary education at Technical and Natural Sciences Lyceum in Sumgayit city, and then she went to lyceum school №4 in Lenkeran. From 8th through 11th grades Khalida studied at lyceum school №220 named after A.Mahmudov. She did not manage to receive a gold medal for the onlymark ‘good’ she received at the fifth grade. Having excellent communications and organizational skills, she was often initiating and arranging various events at the school. At the entrance exams to universities for 2017/2018 academic yearKhalida earned 700 points and opted for Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) to study Process Automation Engineering.

– How did you manage to earn 700 points? Do you think someone needs to have a special talent? Or is it just a bit of luck?

– This high score is not only my success; it is also a success of my parents and teachers, as they helped me study and learn everything I know. I believe that their support and confidence in me also helped me a lot. As for myself, I achieved such a great result because of my efforts, hard work and commitment to succeed. I do not believe in sheer luck. I think that the key to success is hard work. You must be your own strongest competitor and severest critic. I would also admit that talent does play a certain role in achieving success.

– How did the exams go? What impressions did they leave on you? What would you tell about the time before and after the exams?

– Actually, the period of the exams was a quiet time for me.Before the exams, I was mainly focused on the preparationsand on my efforts to earn 700 points, the best possible score.To be honest, I was more concerned about trial exams. I was also afraid to make some mechanical errors, but happily managed to keep calm and avoid errors. However, I best remember my feelings after the exams. We live far from the place where the exams took place. Soon after we got home, the results were announced on TV, and I learned that I did not make even a single mistake! I never was so happy before and it was the best moment in my life.

– Why have you chosen the BHOS and this particular field of study? What goals have you set?

– Before the exams, I was mainly focused on the preparationsand on my efforts to earn 700 points,the best possible score. Physics was my favorite subject at school, and this was the main reason for me to select 1st group of specialties. I heard about BHOS from a friend of mine at the school and then I learned that many of my friends wanted to study at BHOS, so I also became interested in studying there. I believe that the Higher School can give me everything I need for my education, and the profession I have chosen is very much tied with physics.

– What is your biggest dream?

– My biggest dream is to justify my parents’ confidence in me and to serve my country as best as I can. Our state pays close attention to education, and we need to appreciate this attitude.

– How do you see yourself in a few years? What are your plans for future?

– I see myself as a highly educated person in a few years. I have many plans for my future. For example, I would like to learn several foreign languages and first among them will be English and Russian. I also like playing chess, and I am a good chess-player!