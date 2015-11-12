Pro-rectors of 7 universities in Azerbaijan resigned - LIST

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Pro-rectors of 7 universities in Azerbaijan discharged within last two months.

Report was told in the Ministry of Education.

According to the information, Nizami Yusubov, Professor of Azerbaijan Technical University appointed to the position of Pro-rector on Academic Affairs at Lankaran State University.

Gulshan Aliyeva appointed to the position of Pro-rector on International Relations and Educational Affairs at Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art. G.Aliyeva worked in the position of Teacher, Head teacher, Department Head, Professor at that University since 2001.

Rafig Novruzov, who worked in different positions at Baku Slavic University since 1976 appointed to the position of Pro-rector of the University on Scientific Affairs.

Vagif Gurbanov, Pro-rector of Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry on Academic Affairs dismissed under his own application. Gasim Mammadov appointed to that position.

Elshad Ismibayli dismissed from the position of Pro-rector of Azerbaijan Technical University on Science and Technology, Chingiz Baghirov from position of Pro-rector of Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art on International Relations, Nuhbaba Shikhiyev from position of Pro-rector of Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry on Administrative Economic Affairs under their own applications.