    President of Sciences Academy received an invitation to Iran

    Akif Alizadeh hailed the achievements of Iranian science

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), academician Akif Alizadeh met with a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Director of the International Centre for Research and Education, Iranian Foreign Minister Hadi Suleymanpur.

    Report informs this is stated in the Department of Public Relations of the Office of Public Relations and science popularization of the Presidium of ANAS.

    A. Alizadeh gave a speech about the history of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations, cooperation between scientists of both countries in various fields and friendly relations.President of ANAS noted that the expansion of these relations is essential.

