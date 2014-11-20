Period of study in secondary and higher education institutions for 2014/2015 academic year reduced

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ "It was decided to complete the education process and the test session in all education institutions in the capital before May 31, 2015, in accordance with holding Baku-2015 European Games," the spokesman of Azerbaijan Ministry of Education Jasarat Valehov noted it on his Facebook page, Report informs.

J.Valehov added that without changing the duration of theoretical study period (15 weeks), 5-week exam sessions will be reduced by 3 weeks, 2-week winter break by 1 week in higher and secondary education institutions in Baku for 2014/2015 academic year and also, 23-week period of study in professional education institutions for the second half of the year will be reduced by 21 weeks.

In this regard, the Ministry of Education sent relevant letters to higher and professional education institutions.

"As the period of study ends in secondary schools on May 31, the decision concern the students and pupils of higher and secondary education institutions, as well as, first-professional education institutions," he stressed. The winter session of the current academic year will start on December 29 and end until January 18. Students will have their winter break from January 25 to 19. The spring session will run from January 26 to May 9. The summer exam session will be held during May 11-24.