Payment of fines for traffic simplified in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the approval of the regulation "On EASY Payment" system", Report informs. According to the decree, the regulation "On EASY Payment" facility system" was approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers should prepare their proposals on coordinating Azerbaijani President's acts with this decree within three months and present to the President.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers will determine the technical requirements and the rules for using of "EASY payment" system in order to join "EASY payment" system, within two months with the approval of Azerbaijani President.