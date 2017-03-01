Over 40 000 pupils to take part in first stage of 9-grade final exams

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ 40 124 pupils will take exam in the 1st stage of 9-grade final exams by the State Exam Center (SEC) on March 5 at general secondary schools in Baku and Sumgayit cities, Absheron, Khizi and Gobustan districts.

Report informs citing the center.

Applicants may print Admit Card through internet starting from February 22. In addition to the card, they will be presented Booklet to remember.

Exam will start at 11:00 local time.

79 exam centers were established in cities and districts. 244 examination officers, 2852 supervisors-teacher will take part in the exams. Currently, training-seminars are held with the supervisors, examination officers, security to take part in the mentioned district's exams. All the buildings are being reviewed, necessary conditions established for convenient exam.