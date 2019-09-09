First Deputy Chairman of Ukraine Parliament: Our mission is to continue the upward partnership with Azerbaijan

"Historically, Azerbaijan is not only a strategic partner for Ukraine, but also a brotherly and friendly country. And, of course, our mission is to continue this brotherhood and partnership," the newly elected First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk told European Bureau Report.

He noted that inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries provide ample opportunities for intensive cooperation and development of relations between the two states: "We have a working group with the Parliament of Azerbaijan. This group will function even more actively in the new composition of the Verkhovna Rada.”

The First Deputy Chairman said that he knows Azerbaijan well as a tolerant country and appreciates the opportunities created here for the citizens of Ukrainian origin:

"Azerbaijanis function very actively in Ukraine, and we constantly feel the benefit of the active role of Azerbaijanis living in our country. For example, Head of the Ukrainian Azerbaijanis United Diaspora Hikmat Javadov has always been the closest friend of our team. Moreover, he is the leader of the Azerbaijanis living here and takes an active part in the vibrant life of Ukraine. As a new political team, we will focus even more on close cooperation with the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Ukraine," Stefanchuk said.