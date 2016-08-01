Open Day held at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) held the open day.

Report was told in the BHOS press service, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov met with the prospective students who scored more than 600 points during the entrance examination for the first specialization group and their parents. He heartily greeted and congratulated them for scoring high points. First of all, Elmar Gasimov informed the prospective students about activities of the higher school. While underlining the fact that currently labor market most of all needs engineers BHOS Rector expressed the confidence that the prospective students who would study at BHOS would gain the opportunity to make a career at the most prominent petroleum companies of the globe becoming the specialists being much in demand.

Stressing that BHOS is educating and training specialists in line with the requirements of such companies as BP, Statoil, Halliburton, Emerson, IMB and other respectable petroleum companies, Elmar Gasimov made known that hiring BHOS students to the said companies on this stage demonstrated success achieved by BHOS. BHOS Rector also added that as SOCAR management constantly rendered its support to higher school, all necessary conditions were provided for students there. He also pointed out that having sufficient technical basis BHOS closely collaborated with the well-known higher educational institutions of the world and transnational petroleum companies functioning in Azerbaijan. Owing to the said cooperation broad education and career opportunities are offered to BHOS students. Then BHOS rector wished the prospective students to be BHOS students.

Head of BHOS students’ affairs department Habiba Sadigli made presentation about BHOS and talked about close cooperation existing between BHOS and Heriot Watt University from UK. Following to Habiba Sadigli, in the frames of the mentioned cooperation education process of BHOS is based on the programmes of the Heriot Watt University and selected students of BHOS enjoy the chance to spend one semester at Heriot Watt University.

BHOS students who participated at the meeting talked about high quality of education offered at the higher school. They also focused on students’ life and internship they took at various companies. The meeting proceeded with questions and answers session. In conclusion, the prospective students and their parents thanked BHOS management for organization of the meeting.