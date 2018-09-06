One year passes since Lotfi Zadeh’s death

© Report/Elçin Murad

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ One year has passed since the world-renowned Azerbaijani scientist, artificial intelligence researcher, founder of the fuzzy sets and fuzzy logic theories, professor of California University Lotfi Zadeh passed away on September 6, 2017 in California, Report informs.

He wrote a testament to the burial in Azerbaijan before his death. The scientist was brought to Azerbaijan on September 29 and was buried in the 1st Alley of Honor.

Lotfi Zadeh’s tombstone was erected by famous sculptor, People's artist, academician Omar Eldarov.

Lotfi Zadeh was born in Baku on February 4, 1921. When Zadeh was ten years old, his family moved to Tehran in Iran. After finishing school, he entered the faculty of electrical engineering at the University of Tehran. In 1944, Zadeh decided to migrate to the United States. He obtained master’s degree on electrical engineering in 1948 and became a professor in 1957.

Photo: Elchin Murad