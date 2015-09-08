One of the universities in Azerbaijan suspended its activity

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan suspended the activities of one of the universities.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Education, Baku Asia University appealed to the Ministry of Education with a statement that, Scientific Council of the university the made a decision to suspend the activities of the University, and asked to place current students of the university in other universities institutions of the country.

The Ministry of Education satisfied the request of the university and 270 students enrolled in 8 specialties will continue their education in other universities. Placement of students at other universities will be carried out in a centralized manner, and this process will be completed by September 10, 2015.