On February 26 first lessons in all educational institutions will be devoted to Khojaly genocide

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 26, first lessons in the higher, secondary specialized, initial vocational, general and extra-scholastic educational institutions of Azerbaijan will be devoted to Khojaly genocide.

Report informs, Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov has signed an order on 24th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

In accordance with the order, in regard with 24th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Action Plan of the Ministry of Education should be approved, in accordance with the plan, wide range of events, devoted to Khojaly genocide to be held in the higher, secondary specialized, initial vocational, general and extra-scholastic educational institutions during February, 2016.

Control over implementation of the order charged to Deputy Minister, Firudin Gurbanov.