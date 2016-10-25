Number of women working at Education Ministry unveiled

Baku. 25 October.REPORT.AZ/ "Most directors of the institutions of the system of the Ministry of Education are women."

Report informs, Malahat Hajiyeva, Chief of Deinstitutionalization and Child Protection Department of the ministry said.

According to her, rector of 4 higher educational institutions are women: "One of 12 pro-rectors of the universities as well as directors of 7 specialized secondary schools are women."

The ministry official noted that in 2016-2017 academic year, 23 411 of 31 779 applicants for an employment at the general educational institutions were women, 1905 of them passed job interview and appointed to the position of teacher at the schools.

Stressing increase in the number of women in the field of science every year, M.Hajiyeva said that 57 of 160 civil servants, working at the Ministry of Education are women.