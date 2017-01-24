Number of full and associate members of Academy of Sciences unveiled

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Currently, 141 scientific organizations and institutions carry out scientific and technical services in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), over 23 000 experts engaged in studies in these institutions, 70% of them are researchers.

According to information, one out of every three experts awarded doctor of science or philosophy.

Currently, 60 full and 108 associate members engaged in activities in the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.