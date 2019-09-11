Minister: Next year the number of community-based preschool groups will be increased to 300

© Report / Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/92e67fb353b83b77f346fac3d07147b2/988efd33-ec0e-4193-b130-a7dd1495b4f9_292.jpg

"The number of community-based preschool groups are expected to be increased to 300 and the number of children to 6,000," Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a national conference of education workers.

Report informs that the minister said in recent years the country has seen positive dynamics in education sphere and made some significant progress.

Bayramov noted that this the number of applicants for the teachers' recruitment contest has increased slightly compared to previous years, and the number of applicants has exceeded 55,000. In general, over the past 5 years, the teaching staff of schools has improved in quality and more than 20,000 young teachers have been recruited.

According to the Education Minister, this year 25% of applicants, (one out of every 4 applicants) who scored more than 500 points, choose the profession of a teacher, which allows to have positive predictions about the competitiveness of the teaching profession and the quality of education.