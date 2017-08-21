Next stage of contest on admission of teachers starts today

© Report

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ The interview stage of the contest on the admission of teachers to general education institutions in a centralized way is starting today.

Report informs, the information about the venue and date of the interview stage has been sent to the personal page of each candidate.

Candidates are required to bring their ID, higher education diploma and diploma supplement to the interview stage to continue until August 26.

Candidates, who have not obtained the right to pass to the interview stage due to the insufficiency of the entrance points to take a chosen vacant place, will be able to participate in the next placement to be held in early September.

The contest on the admission of teachers is organized in 4 stages (assessment of indicators in electronic applications, test examination, selection of vacant places and interview).