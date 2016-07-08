NASA discovers a planet with three suns

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ The US National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) has discovered a planet with three suns.

Report informs citing the foreign media, NASA declares its weighing in at an estimated four Jupiter masses. Located about 340 light years from Earth in the constellation Centaurus, HD 131399Ab is believed to be about 16 million years old.

Researcher of the University of Arizona, conducting studies through Very Large Telescope of European Southern Observatory of northern Chile stated that the discovery published in the scientific journal.