NASA astronaut: I hope war will not turn into NASA core business

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ "The number of female astronauts around the world is less than men, which is due to technical education, one of the NASA's main requirements. Unfortunately, women are not engaged in the technical field in most cases".

Report informs, NASA astronaut, member of Space Shuttle crew and Navy captain Heide Piper told at a roundtable for reporters.

Piper responded to the question of "what she thinks about in outer space": "I've been in outer space for about 33 hours. But the cosmonaut does not have time to think. We have a tight schedule. We deal with it. Of course, we have some free time when you look around, you see the globe".

Astronaut also commented on the idea of "star wars": "NASA was created as a civil structure rather than a military organization. Despite we have military ranks, we are not servicemen. NASA's work is to do research and study. I hope war will not turn into NASA core business and as in Hollywood, "star wars" will not occur".