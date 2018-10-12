MP4 group of students admitted to School of Project Management at BHOS

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ An admission ceremony of a new “M4” group of students of School of Project Management (SPM), which is a joint initiative of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and TwentyEighty Strategy Execution company (UK), took place at BHOS, Report informs citing the PR Department of the Higher School. The SPM teaching program is based on the curriculum of the George Washington University (USA).The ceremony was attended by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and manager on Information Technologies and Services with more than 20-year work experience at BP in Azerbaijan, SPM trainer Faig Nasibov.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rector Elmar Gasimov greeted the students and wished them to complete their program successfully. Then the program participants introduced themselves. The M4 group students are key staff members from the leading companies operating in the country including, among others, BP, KCA Deutag, Azneft Production Union, Azersu OJSC, Samsung Engineering, “Azertexnolayn” LLC, OJSC Akelik Group and ABB.

The training program at SPM has been developed to meet the demand in national specialists in project management trained according to international standards. The curriculum, which comprises seven modules, covers various subjects including Project Management, Leadership and Communications, Risk Management, Scheduling and Cost Control, Quality for Project Manager, and Negotiations Skills for Project Manager. Upon successful completion of the program, the SPM graduates receive Master certificates from the George Washington University.