Moon will be closest to Earth today

The moon will be the closest it has been to Earth since 1948.

Orkhan Khalilov, Scientific Secretary of the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after N.Tusi of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) told Report that the moon will appear bigger and brighter: "When the moon is the closest to the Earth we see it bigger and call it Supermoon as it appear 14 percent bigger than the average monthly full moon."

Noting that the supermoon will appear at 15.24 local time, the official stated that it is impossible to see with naked eye: "It will be possible to see supermoon clear in the evening, sunset, approximately after 3 hours. Moon won't look this large again until 2034."

He also said that it isn't harmful to human health and is a unique natural phenomenon.