Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ At the end of the 2017/2018 academic year, the number of students finishing the 11th grade is expected to be 83,001.

Ministry of Education said responging to inquiry from Report.

Ministry informs that according to the forecast on 2018-2019 educational year, the number of students expected to attend first grade will be 165780 people.

Notably, schools will be closed on June 14.