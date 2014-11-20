Minister states on YAP(NAP) party's comment

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Next year the duration of "State Program on education of Azerbaijani youth abroad in 2007-2015 " will end. In the framework of the program, 755 youth have studied abroad. 35% of them work in state and 60% in private sectors. By taking into account the development, the preparation process for the continuation of the program has begun, according to the President Ilham Aliyev's special instructions," Azerbaijan Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov said it in his speech in Milli Mejlis, Report informs.

The minister also issued a statement on comments on textbooks. According to him, thick covering books are not used in schools. The minister cited the weight of books for the 5th grade pupils as an example. He noted that a total weight of the books is 1 kg 240 grams.

Also, M.Jabbarov spoke about the issue on inviting foreign professors to Azerbaijan and mentioned that appropriate measures are carried out.

Commenting on the issue of vocational education, the minister said that the government always pays attention to this matter. The ministry is also working on this issue.

Deputy Executive Secretary of YAP(NAP) Siyavush Novruzov commented on textbooks in yesterday's meeting: "A foreigner has said to me recently that you produce not books but cold weapons for killing. The covers of books are so thick that they can kill people by hitting someone's head. Though books are thick, they are empty inside," he stated.