Minister Ali Abbasov: Development of science and education depends not only on the state, but also on society

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The development of science and education depends not only on Azerbaijan National Science Academy (ANAS) and the Ministry of Education. So, the development of science and education depends not only on the state, but also on society. Generally, there must be a demand for the knowledge in the society. Otherwise, we cannot force young people to focus on science," Azerbaijani Connection and High Technologies Minister Ali Abbasov said it in his speech in the opening ceremony of Baku Science Festival, Report informs.

According to his words, holding like this event is very significant."Holding Baku Science Festival by involving the society is an important step. Science is very large and important area. And nowadays the private sector needs the development of science, educated and literate staff. Trillions of dollars are spent on science in the world. A large part of it - 70-80% is spent for private sector. Today Azerbaijan also allocates a lot of money on the development of science. Great importance is attached to the development of innovative entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. For this purpose, knowledge, condition and capital are needed."

Baku Science Festival is being held today. The sponsors of the event are State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and "Azercell Telecom".