Meeting held at SOCAR Carbamide Plant for BHOS students

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting between students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and management of SOCAR Carbamide Plant was held. It gathered BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, BHOS fourth and fifth year students studying in the Process Automation Engineering programme, director of SOCAR Carbamide Plant KhayalJafarov,other representatives of BHOS and the plant. During the meeting director of the Carbamide plant KhayalJafarov made detailed presentation on the plant for BHOS.

He particularly stressed that the construction of the plant aimed at increasing productivity of lands allotted for agriculture of the country and consequently production of necessary fertilizers at the same time prevention of currency outflow while purchasing fertilizers from foreign countries. Mentioning that 99% of construction was completed Khayal Jafarov underlined that in upcoming August ammonia is expected to be the first product and later the production of carbamide will be launched.

In addition, he underscored that principles of environmental protection and security were constantly in the forefront. Then Khayal Jafarov said that the plant was in great need of qualified specialists. In this connection, he touched upon the issue of internship programs at Carbamide plant for BHOS students and recruitment of BHOS graduates. Khayal Jafarov said that they need particularly young and professional staff as BHOS students having proficiency in English.

BHOS rector Elmar Gasimovextended his gratitude to Khayal Jafarov and his staff for organization of the meeting and taking interest in BHOS students. Rector pointed out that being educated and trained in line with academic programs meeting international standards and having proficiency in English BHOS students successfully work for SOCAR enterprises and leading transnational companies thus surpassing other candidates in terms of knowledge and experience. “I am convinced that our students will join internship programs of Carbamide Plant and in future they will contribute in its activity”, said Elmar Gasimov.

Then students raised questions of structure of the plant, work principles and future plans. In conclusion, the tour around the plant was organized for BHOS staff and students enabling them to be familiarized with activities of the plant.