Maleyka Abbaszade: New type of entrance, final exams to be worked out for next academic year

© Report

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ A new type of entrance and final exams will be worked out for the next academic year.

Report informs, chairman of the Directors Board of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade said in her interview with “ASANradio”.

She said that discussions on relevant models are held with the Education Ministry in this area: “Perhaps, it will be made public in September.”

The chairman of the State Examination Center emphasized that the results of bachelor applicants last year and this year are almost the same: “The entrance exams next year will be held based on this year’s model. It will be the last year when entrance exams will be held based on this model, as pupils, who receive education on the basis of the curriculum, will study in the XI grade in two years, and the assessment of their knowledge should be carried out in a different form. We believe that graduates will demonstrate better results next year.”

Maleyka Abbaszade said that the number of those, who scored more than 500 points at this year’s entrance exams, has made 12,97%: “Last year, this figure was 12,6%. Last year, 11,030 people scored between 0-100 points; this year, 11, 999 people demonstrated such a result.”