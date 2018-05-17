Maleyka Abbaszadeh comments two students’ suicide in Sumgayit

© Report

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Board of the State Examination Center (SEC), Maleyka Abbaszadeh expressed her attitude to the suicide of two students in Sumgayit after the entrance exams.

Report informs, M. Abbaszadeh said that when suicide committed the results of entrance examinations had not yet been published.

The head of the SEC noted there is great role of parents in this issue:

"Every parent wants to see his child educated and happy. There are children who do not want to study, but parents urged them to do it by force. It is possible that child has certain talents in some area, and perceives himself in this path. Therefore, they should not force, it is better to communicate with their teenage children, to learn their opinion."