Maire Tecnimont chooses students of Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Selection of students for participation in internship program at KT-Kinetics Technology representing Italian company Maire Tecnimont Group in Azerbaijan is completed at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). The selection process was conducted by Head of KT-Kinetics Technology Branch Office in Azerbaijan Niccolo Heilpern and HR Coordinator of the company Aida Bashirova.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

Upon the results of the selection, fifth-year Petroleum Engineering students Gulsum Aliyeva and Zarifa Orujeva, fifth-year Chemical Engineering student Ruslan Jabrayilly and Chemical Engineering Master student Khajar Hidayetzada were selected for participation in 17-week on-the-job training at KT-KineticsTechnology facilities. During the internship, the students get acquainted with the company structure and activities, gain work experience and apply their theoretical knowledge and practical skills while working in real industry environment.

Another result of the successful cooperation between BHOS and Maire Tecnimont Group is recruitment of two Higher School graduates, namely Sanan Ibrahimov and Riyad Bakhshiyev, by KT-Kinetics Technology.

Given the dynamically developing partnership ties between BHOS and the company, it is expected that this figure will grow next year.