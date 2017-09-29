 Top
    Close photo mode

    Lotfi Zadeh buried at 1st Alley of Honor in Baku

    He died at age of 96 in California, USA© Report/ Orkhan Azim

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ World-renowned Azerbaijani scientist, Professor of California University, Lotfi Zadeh was buried.

    The late was buried at the 1st Alley of Honor after the farewell ceremony launched today at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

    Professor of the University of California, world-renowned Azerbaijani scientist, founder of the theory of fuzzy masses and fuzzy logic, Lotfi Zadeh, was born on February 4, 1921 in Baku, and died at the age of 96 in California, USA.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi