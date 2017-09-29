Lotfi Zadeh buried at 1st Alley of Honor in Baku

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ World-renowned Azerbaijani scientist, Professor of California University, Lotfi Zadeh was buried.

The late was buried at the 1st Alley of Honor after the farewell ceremony launched today at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Professor of the University of California, world-renowned Azerbaijani scientist, founder of the theory of fuzzy masses and fuzzy logic, Lotfi Zadeh, was born on February 4, 1921 in Baku, and died at the age of 96 in California, USA.