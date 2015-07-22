Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ The last solar and lunar eclipse of this year revealed.

Report was told in a statement by the deputy director for scientific work of the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory Elchin Babayev.

According to him, this year will be remembered by four eclipses: "Two more eclipses are expected until the end of the year.

One of them a partial solar eclipse is expected on September 13 and the other - a total lunar eclipse will be on September 28.

In simple terms, during a solar eclipse, the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, so the observers from the Earth can not see the sun, either partially or completely. The width of the "running" the shadow of the Moon on the Earth's surface can exceed 250 km."

According to E. Babayev, a solar eclipse will begin at 09:40 Baku time and will end at 14:05.

According to him, total lunar eclipse expected on September 28 will be quite interesting:"This - the second and the last in this year's total eclipse of the moon. Lunar eclipse will begin at 05:11 and end at 10:22.It will take only 5 hours and 11 minutes.Full moon eclipse will last 1 hour 11 minutes 55 seconds".